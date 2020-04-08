Dennis Quaid Gets Roasted Online After He Praises Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Dennis Quaid is getting skewered online after giving an interview in which he said Donald Trump is “doing a good job” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and raised doubts about the severity of the situation in New York City.

“I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states — and all of the American people — what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over,” he says in an interview with The Daily Beast while promoting his new podcast, “The Dennissance”.

“I don’t want to get into petty arguments about it,” he adds,. “I think the president is handling it in a good way. We see him on television every day, he’s involved, and the travel ban early on was a great idea — which he did in spite of protest about that. But I don’t want to get into the protest.”

When the outlet told Quaid about the shortage of ventilators in New York City, he replied with, “as far as whether anybody died because they couldn’t get a ventilator in a hospital. I haven’t heard reports about that, have you?”

After being told that people are dying due to lack of available ventilators, Quaid rebuts with, “Well, New York had a chance to buy thousands of ventilators at a very good price like two years ago, but I don’t want to get into the finger-pointing, because Cuomo is doing a great job out there working for the people of his state.”

The actor also says as far as political affiliations go, he’s “an independent — I’ve voted both ways throughout my life, swinging like a pendulum toward what the country needed at the time — and I think this might be an opportunity for the country to come together again.”

The ongoing crisis in the U.S. has caused Quaid, 66, to postpone his wedding to Laura Savoie, 26. The wedding will be the actor’s fourth time tying the knot.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about Quaid’s lack of understanding and incorrect facts about the U.S. response to the pandemic.

I’m so mad at Dennis Quaid for thinking Trump is doing a good job that I went to my garage and threw out his latest movie on Betamax. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid has gone Randy Quaid. Never go Randy Quaid. #dennisquaid pic.twitter.com/Kf1GeGp87T — Stewboy (@stuboybaggins) April 8, 2020

Who cares what #DennisQuaid thinks? He's just an actor back in our lives with those @esurance commercials. Noted. Wonder if #Esurance is worried about this story? Hmmm.#brandvalues #reputation #insurance — James #StayHome Mowdy (@jbmtweetz) April 8, 2020

#DennisQuaid says the travel ban early in #CoronaVirus from #trump was "a good idea" Except it wasn't early on. 38 other countries enacted the ban first — TweetyWeety (@TweetyThings1) April 8, 2020