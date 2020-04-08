Gender-Flipped Reboot Of ‘Doogie Howser’ In The Works At Disney Plus

Get ready for a very different Doogie Howser.

According to Variety, a new reboot of the series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” is in the works to air on Disney+.

The new show will reportedly feature a 16-year-old half-Asian, half-white female lead. Set in Hawaii, the working title for the show is said to be “Doogie Kealoha, M.D.”

The original series, which ran from 1989 to 1993, starred a young Neil Patrick Harris in his breakout role.

