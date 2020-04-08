Adoptable Puppies And Kittens Visit Georgia Aquarium During Coronavirus Shutdown

The Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society teamed up to bring some cuteness to your day.

Just like they did with their penguins last month, the aquarium let some adorable puppies and kittens roam and check out all the cool fish and ocean life while the facility is shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two adorable pups, named Carmel and Odie, got to meet some cool sharks and a giant grouper while the kittens took in the aquarium’s gorgeous jellyfish display.

The Georgia Aquarium is home to over 100,000 aquatic beings.

“During all this coronavirus stuff, we want to make sure we are filling up your feed with all the cuteness we can provide,” the Atlanta Humane Society’s Kate Mullaney said in the clip.

All the animals featured are available for adoption through the Atlanta Humane Society.