‘Homecoming’ Is Back For Season 2 With More Mystery And Janelle Monáe

The mystery is only growing deeper in “Homecoming” season 2.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the first teaser trailer for the new season of the drama, featuring Janelle Monáe as the new series lead.

“Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is,” the official description reads. “Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.”

While the original season starred Julie Roberts, season 2 of “Homecoming” features a mostly new cast of characters, including Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack, along with returning stars Stephan James and Hong Chau.

“Homecoming” season 2 premieres May 22.