Zach Braff Almost Got Into A Fight With Anne Hathaway’s Dad Since He Bears Striking Resemblance To Her Ex Raffaello Follieri

A case of mistaken identity almost led to blows with Anne Hathaway’s dad, according to Zach Braff.

The incident occurred at the premiere of the movie musical “Les Miserables”, when Braff went to approach Hathaway to offer his congratulations on the role that would eventually nab her an Oscar.

“I know Anne Hathaway as an acquaintance. I’m walking towards her to say congratulations,” Braff recalls on the latest episode of “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” with Donald Faison. “Her father stands ups and gives me this look like: ‘I’m going to kill this motherf***er. He’s got the balls to crash my daughter’s premiere? I’m going to strangle him!'”

No, it’s not that Hathaway’s dad hates “Scrubs”, Braff just happens to bear a striking resemblance to Hathaway’s former boyfriend Raffaello Follieri. Follieri dated the actress from 2004 to 2008. Shortly after their break-up, he was arrested and charged with defrauding investors out of millions of dollars and was subsequently sentenced to serve four and a half years in prison.

“I got within 10 feet of [Hathaway’s dad] and his face just f***ing broke, sighed with a breath of relief realizing it was me and not the ex-boyfriend,” he says.

Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri in 2006 – Getty Images

The incident isn’t the first time Braff has been mistaken for Follieri. The actor describes the time he ran into Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall at a coffee shop.

“‘Anybody ever tell you you look like Anne Hathaway’s boyfriend that went to jail?'” Braff recalls Murphy asking. “Yeah, ’cause I was watching the news and I was like, ‘That looks like the dude from ‘Scrubs‘!'”