Rebecca Black Dishes On Her Sexuality: ‘The Word Queer Feels Really Nice’

Rebecca Black has done a lot of soul-searching when it comes to her sexuality.

Black recently appeared on the “Dating Straight” podcast and dished on her romantic life. Black, 22, is coming off a longterm relationship with her now ex-girlfriend. The “Friday” singer never really publicly acknowledged her sexuality in a definitive way.

“I made a conscious decision not to ‘come out.’ I guess people starting asking and I stopped not responding. I’m still in the process it feels like,” Black said. “It’s something over the past few years, I’ve been having a lot of conversations with myself and my friends and my family.”

“To me, the word queer feels really nice,” she said of defining her sexuality. “I’ve dated a lot of different types of people and I don’t really know what the future holds.”

Black has continued to churn out music following the viral nature of her “Friday” music video in 2011. She appeared on “The Four” in 2018 and released three non-album singles in 2019.