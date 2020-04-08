Adrienne Banfield-Jones Opens Up About Past Drug Addiction In New Episode Of ‘Red Table Talk’

The conversation got deep during the latest episode of “Red Table Talk”.

During Wednesday’s edition of the Facebook Live series, hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones talked addiction and it got personal as Banfield-Jones, 66, who has been sober for 30 years, opened up about her past heroin use.

“I celebrated 29 years [sober] in December, so I’m in my 30th year,” she told her daughter, Jada, and granddaughter, Willow, who are quarantining together amid the coronavirus outbreak. “It’s been a long time since I had to rely on going to meetings daily.”

“The quarantine, believe it or not, has actually put me back in touch with going to meetings,” she continued. “My sponsor actually called me and let me know there were meetings online. I went to my old home group back in Baltimore.”

Banfield-Jones added, “It was such a good feeling.”

This isn’t the first time Banfield-Jones has opened up about her struggles. During a 2018 episode of “Red Table Talk”, she said, “It’s difficult to talk about something that is gonna go out to the world… I couldn’t hide the unmanageability of my life, and the emotional and the spiritual damage I did to myself and to her [Pinkett Smith]. That was devastating. I abused drugs for over 20 years.”

She continued, “I had to come to the understanding that there was a power. That God had been looking out for us, you and me both, through all of that. And I just had to let go and surrender so I could receive what he was trying to give to me, through other people.”

“Red Table Talk” airs exclusively on Facebook Live.