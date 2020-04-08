Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Virtually Surprise Fans In Hospital With Video Chat And Performance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes know how to make their fans smile, even in dire times.

In a series of heartwarming videos shared by Ryan Seacrest via Instagram, the lovebirds can be seen virtually surprising hospitalized fans in Washington, D.C., with video chats and duet performances.

“Just when the kids thought their video call with @Camila_Cabello couldn’t get any better, @ShawnMendes enters the chat,” Seacrest captioned one of the videos. “Thank you both for hanging out and pulling off this surprise.”

“Appreciate this a lot @camila_cabello and @shawnmendes,” he commented on another video, which was shared to his Ryan Seacrest Foundation Instagram page. “These photos and videos say it all!”

Later, Cabello shared even more pics and videos to her own Instagram, writing, “Kids are the light of this whole world!!!!!”

“We hung out with some friends at the hospital in DC yesterday,” she added. “Thanks @ryanfoundation for bringing smiles to these kids, who are brave and spunky and warriors everyday!”

Cabello, 23, and Mendes, 21, have been quarantining together in Miami, Florida, doing their part to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus. The “My Oh My” singer revealed late last month that they are trying to learn something new while self-isolating.

“Shawn is teaching me this and I’m teaching him Spanish,” Cabello captioned a photo of herself holding up a guitar on her Instagram Story. “In the words of dababy LETS GOOOO.”

Hear more on how they’ve been keeping themselves busy in the video below.

More From ET:

Camila Cabello Reveals What She and Shawn Mendes Are Teaching Each Other Amid Quarantine

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Flaunt PDA While Isolating Together in Miami

Camila Mendes, Antoni Porowski & More Celebs Fostering Shelter Dogs Amid Coronavirus Outbreak