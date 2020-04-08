Pink Floyd Guitarist David Gilmour Livestreams Covers Of Leonard Cohen Classics

David Gilmour is bringing the music to quarantine life.

RELATED: Leonard Cohen’s ‘Thanks For The Dance’ Gets Gorgeous New Music Video

The Pink Floyd guitarist did a livestream this week with his wife Polly Samson and their family featuring conversation, a reading from Samson’s new novel A Theatre for Dreamers and plenty of music.

During the stream, Gilmour performed a pair of Leonard Cohen covers of “Bird on a Wire” (at the 7:30 in the video) and “So Long Marianne” (at the 30 minutes).

RELATED: Courtney Barnett Performs Haunting Cover Of Leonard Cohen’s ‘So Long, Marianne’

The songs were particularly suited to the occasion. A Theatre for Dreamers takes place on the Greek island of Hydra in the ’60s, and “Bird on a Wire” also takes place on Hydra.

The novel was originally meant to have a big rollout event in London before the coronavirus pandemic forced a change of plans.