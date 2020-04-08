Julia Louis-Dreyfus Urges Fans To ‘Stay Home’ In Hilarious COVID-19 PSA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants you to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 by doing your part and stay home.

The “Veep” actress, 59, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a hilarious PSA about the importance of staying in and social distancing during the pandemic.

Using humour, and her not-so-great makeup skills, Louis-Dreyfus explains that “Normally, when I do a PSA like this, I had a hair and makeup team… a professional glam team… who help me with my look. But today, they’re staying home. They’re staying safe. And that is what I would like to ask you to do.”

While overlining her lips with red lipstick, she continued, “Please stay home. Please stay safe and help us flatten the curve. And if you do happen to go out, please maintain six feet of physical distance.”

Louis-Dreyfus regularly shares coronavirus quarantine updates on social media. Just last week the actress snapped a social distancing selfie with Ellen DeGeneres.