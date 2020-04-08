Christoph Waltz Says ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Sequel Unlikely After Disney Bought Fox

The Disney-20th Century Fox merger has likely put the kibosh on an “Alita: Battle Angel” sequel.

In a new interview with Collider, actor Christoph Waltz was asked if he would like to be in a sequel to the 2019 action film if one should get off the ground.

“Of course! Of course I would!” Waltz, before adding, “But, you know, I’m as wise as you are.”

He added, “I haven’t heard anything and I’m a little disappointed and surprised that I haven’t heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers. I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it and I liked the result.”

Waltz went on to say that a sequel is particularly unlike due to Disney’s purchase of Fox.

“You know, it was Fox and Fox doesn’t exist anymore,” he explained. “Now it’s Disney. Maybe it doesn’t fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they’re working on something and I wouldn’t be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven’t heard anything.”