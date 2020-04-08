Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon M. Chu And More Photographed From A Distance For THR’s Lockdown Cover

The Hollywood Reporter found a creative way to make art out of social distancing.

The publication reached out to numerous celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Greenblatt and Jon M. Chu, for a special lockdown cover magazine. The star subjects were shot throughout Los Angeles from a 30-foot distance with a long lens camera. The project comes from THR photo editor Jen Laski and photographer Joe Pugliese.

“It came about very organically while in my own neighbourhood. I realized my close friends are all home at the same time, something that never really happens in our business,” Pugliese explained. “I was craving seeing pictures of everyday people doing the right thing in this moment to balance out the imagery in the news I had been seeing of empty spaces, masked strangers, etc.”

You can click here to see the full portfolio here to catch glimpses of Sonequa Martin-Green, Rosa Salazar, Jason Blum and more.