Dwyane Wade Shares The Secret Behind The Perfect Red Velvet Fried Oreo

It looks like Dwyane Wade is using his quarantine time to perfect his red velvet fried Oreo recipe.

The basketball pro shared his findings on Instagram, welcoming fans into his high tech kitchen, which he shares with wife Gabrielle Union, fit with a deep fryer and tabletop mixing bowl.

“If anybody knows anything about me, I love sweets,” Wade told the camera in the clip. “So, tonight — we call this the ‘Quarantine Body Fat Addition Snack.’ It’s what we about to do.”

While the results are delicious, the batter recipe is simple: 2 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder, 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 1/2 cups of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 eggs that have been lightly beaten, 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon of red food colouring.

Once the batter is mixed and your Oreos are dipped, you’re ready for the fryer.

“Just shake it a little bit,” he said. “So, I was told that you gotta flip it around a little bit. And when you know it’s done is when the bubbles around it start going away.”

According to Wade, the Oreos are so good he’s dubbed them “worse enemy… sweets.”