Tyler Perry Covers Grocery Bill For Elderly At 73 Stores

Tyler Perry is giving a helping hand to the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filmmaker paid for groceries for elderly customers at 73 stores during an hour reserved exclusively for seniors. Stores are allowing elderly customers in early to help protect them from the spread of COVID-19. Perry covered the tab for customers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and 29 Winn Dixie stores in his native New Orleans.

“He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home,” a source told People.

This is far from the first charitable act Perry has done amid the novel coronavirus crisis. He recently gave $21,000 in tips to workers at an Atlanta restaurant while grabbing takeout. In November, he aided a couple forced to seek medical treatment in Mexico who were prevented from leaving over a $14,000 medical bill.