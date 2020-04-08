Ariel Winter Shares First Photo With New Boyfriend In Response To #FirstPhotoChallenge

Ariel Winter took part in a new social media challenge, and wound up introducing the world to her new boyfriend, actor Luke Benward.

On Wednesday, the “Modern Family” star, 22, responded to the #FirstPhotoChallenge, which asks couples to share the first photo that was ever taken of them together.

Winter took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a photo of herself and Benward, who has his arm around her waist while her back is to the camera.

“Even though we’ve been friends for 4 years… this is the first photo I could find of just us two aside from a paparazzi photo,” she wrote.

“Soooo this will have to do for this challenge,” she added.

Benward, 24, has appeared in such TV series as “Good Luck Charlie”, “CSI” and “Girl Meets World”.

On Tuesday, Winter shared a photo of her “Modern Family” siblings Nolan Gould and Sarah Hyland as they prepare to bid farewell to the show.

“It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real… We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 -ear journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift.”

Winter’s fans will say goodbye to her character, Alex Dunphy, when the series finale of “Modern Family” airs Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.