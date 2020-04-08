‘General Hospital’ Star Maurice Benard Opens Up About Struggle With Bipolar Disorder In New Memoir

Actor Maurice Benard, best known for playing Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital” for nearly 30 years, is opening up about his lifelong stuggles with mental illness in his new memoir.

In Nothing General About It, the 57-year-old actor discusses how he kept his bipolar disorder — and the resultant breakdowns and violent outbursts — a secret for more than 10 years.

Speaking with People about the book — which is subtitled How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off ‘General Hospital’ — he reveals why he kept his bipolar disorder under wraps.

“I didn’t talk about it because an acting coach told me that if I said I was bipolar or mentally ill, I wouldn’t get cast,” he says.

In the book, Benard recounts his experience on what he describes as “the high end of the bipolar disorder spectrum,” and admits telling his story was emotional.

“I let myself be vulnerable in this book,” Benard adds. “And especially when I did the audiobook recording — oh man, I would cry like a baby and then pull myself together and keep going.”

Benard was prescribed lithium when he was 22, “a heavy-duty drug” designed to regulate his brain’s chemical imbalance, and it worked like a charm. “In my case, it was a miracle drug,” he writes in the book. “I could function.”

However, the lithium worked so well that Benard eventually convinced himself he no longer required it. “My head told me I didn’t need meds because I wasn’t sick,” he writes.

Going off his medication ultimately led to breakdowns, and ultimately got back on his medication. In 2000, he went public about his condition, working with the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“When I speak out, people tell me they feel like they’re not alone,” says Benard. “I’ve now been on lithium 27 years straight. I think I’ve done all right.”

Nothing General About It is available now.