The Barenaked Ladies Enlist Max Kerman, Sarah McLachlan For Special At Home Concert Series Performance Of ‘Snacktime’

Canadian icons are bonding over something we all love, snacks.

The Barenaked Ladies performed a special rendition of their tune “Snacktime” as a part of their at-home concert series while under the coronavirus quarantine and enlisted the help of some fellow Canucks for some special cameos.

While singing the track from their 2008 children’s album, Snacktime!, Sarah McLachlan, Max Kerman of Arkells, Chris Hadfield and more popped in to share their favourite snacks.

Hadfield loves nuts, Kerman likes to nibble on homemade cookies and McLachlan’s go-to is a chocolate chip cookie. Other snacks mentioned include the Canadian classic – ketchup chips.

The Barenaked Ladies will join together weekly for their at-home series, bringing a little music to their fans stuck at home.