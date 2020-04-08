Willie Nelson To Host ‘At Home With Farm Aid’ Virtual Benefit Concert, Featuring Neil Young & More

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2012 file photo Neil Young, right, and Willie Nelson perform during the Farm Aid 2012 concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

Willie Nelson will be hosting a virtual concert on Saturday, reuniting with his Farm Aid colleagues Neil Young and John Mellencamp.

On Wednesday, Nelson announced “At Home with Farm Aid”, set to take place on Saturday, featuring performances from the three Farm Aid founders along with Dave Matthews and Nelson’s sons Lukas and Micah, all of whom will be performing from their homes.

“On the Farm Aid stage last September, my friend and fellow board member John Mellencamp said, ‘Be hopeful about, have faith in and be grateful for right now; the miracle of life is in the dirt under our farmers’ fingernails,’” Nelson said in a statement, as reported by Rolling Stone.

“He was right and I’m so grateful for the farmers, ranchers and farmworkers who are on the frontlines sustaining all our communities,” he continued. “Now, more than ever, stay strong and positive.”

This marks the second digital concert that the 86-year-old music icon has put together since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 19, he presented “Luck Presents: ‘Til Further Notice”, featuring performances by Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Lucinda Williams, Neil Young, Margo Price, Randy Houser and others.

The first Farm Aid concert was held in 1985, with Nelson, Young and Mellencamp banding together to raise money for struggling American farmers.

“At Home with Farm Aid” will take place on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and can be seen on the Farm Aid website.