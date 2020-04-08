Prince William And Kate Middleton Make Their First Virtual Royal Engagement

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing life in innumerable ways, and that’s even true for royalty.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Duchess Kate embarked on their first royal video call from Anmer Hall, the couple’s home on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambrige spoke with staff and students of Casterton Primary Academy in East Lancashire, where many of the students are children of key workers at the nearby Burnley General Hospital.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time,” said Duchess Kate. “It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you.”

Added William: “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/2h9N66O4EP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 8, 2020

This marks the pair’s first official royal engagement since March 20, when they visited the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon to share their appreciation for the work done by emergency workers.