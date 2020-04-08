Internet Troll Scoops Up Domaine Name For Harry And Meghan’s Archewell Non-Profit To Throw Shade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday January 18, 2018. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their new non-profit foundation would be branded Archewell, an Internet troll has already nabbed archewellfoundation.com — and used it to throw shade on the Duchess of Sussex.

As TMZ reports, someone purchased the domaine name before the Sussexes did. Clicking on the URL redirects to YouTube — specifically, the video for Kanye West’s 2005 hit “Gold Digger”, an apparently dig questioning Markle’s motive for marrying Harry.

Plans for Archewell — derived from the Greek word meaning “source of action” — haven’t yet been made public, but the couple told The Telegraph that they want “to do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

The Telegraph earlier reported that paperwork filed in the U.S. listed an array of potential ventures, including charity and volunteering services, a website, and “education and training materials” through films, podcasts and books. In addition, the trademark request also includes motion pictures, supporting reports that the couple will be launching their own production company.