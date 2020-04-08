President Trump Says He’ll ‘Take A Look’ At Pardoning ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic During Bonkers Press Briefing

President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings have been known to go off the rails, with Trump lashing out at journalists for asking questions he terms “horrid,” bragging about how many Facebook followers he has and even sharing the stage with late-night informercial king Mike Lindell of My Pillow, who heaped fawning praise on “our great president.”

As bizarre as these daily spectacles have become, things took an even weirder turn than usual on Wednesday when a reporter from the New York Post asked a question about Joe Exotic, subject of Netflix’s surprise hit “Tiger King”.

“One of the biggest ratings hits of the coronavirus aside from these briefings has been a show on Netflix called ‘Tiger King’,” the reporter asked. “The man who starred in this is a former zoo owner serving a 22-year prison sentence, he’s asking for a pardon, saying he was unfairly convicted. Your son yesterday jokingly said that he was going to advocate for it and I was wondering if you’d seen the show and had any thoughts on pardoning him.”

“Which son?” Trump replied. “Must be Don.”

“It was,” the reporter replied.

“I had a feeling it was Don,” the president said. “Is that what he said? I know nothing about it. He had 22 years for what? What did he do?”

The bonkers exchange continued, with the reporter proceeding to walk Trump through some of the show’s key plot points to explain why Exotic is behind bars due to his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

“I’ll take a look,” said Trump at the end of the surreal exchange.