George And Amal Clooney Donate More Than $1 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

George and Amal Clooney are joining the ever-growing roster of celebrities who are contributing to COVID-19 relief efforts.

ET Canada has confirmed a report from Deadline that the Clooneys have made hefty donations to some different charities, totalling well over a million dollars.

Deadline was the first to report that the Clooneys have made donations to six worthy causes in their time of dire need, beginning with donating $250,000 each to the Motion Picture and Television home (where George Clooney currently sits on the board), the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund.

In addition, an additional $300,000 has also been provided to three international charities: Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardo Italy Region and Britain’s NHS.

“The Motion Picture and Television Fund provides temporary financial assistance for needs created or complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It assists with issues including health insurance, mental health assistance, rent, food and other essentials,” Deadline details. “The SAG-AFTRA Foundation COVID-19 relief fund helps cover member grants for health premiums, food, shelter and medical expense. The Lebanese Food Bank feeds the needy unable to work, the elderly, the disabled, those with chronic diseases, single mothers and orphans. The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles supports the LA Emergency COVID-19 fund to help provide childcare for the city’s first responders and health care workers, help with shelter for the homeless, the feeding the elderly and offering direct financial assistance to Angelenos that have been impacted. The Lombardo Italy Region directly support hospitals in the Lombardo region that are facing the COVID-19 emergency. Finally, the National Health Service COVID-19 appeal supports hospital staff and volunteers at the front line who are caring for COVID-19 patients.”