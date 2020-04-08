Bethenny Frankel Slams Season Premiere Of ‘RHONY’ As ‘Proverbial Middle Finger’ To Her

Bethenny Frankel is not impressed wth the way her former co-stars’ reacted to her exit from “The Real Housewives of New York City” in the series’ new season premiere.

The season debut began with the NY Housewives sharing their thoughts on Frankel leaving the show at the end of the previous season, with Ramona Singer describing her exit as “an eff you” and “stupid,” and then declaring that the show will be “better without her.” Meanwhile, “Countess” Luann de Lesseps snarked that it would be “really hard to say I’ll miss her that much,” then adding, “the show must go on without you.”

In an interview with Extra, Frankel fired back at her fairweather friends. “The beginning of the show was the proverbial middle finger to me,” she said of their comments. “The women have definitely had some unpleasant things to say about me… I wish them well.”

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Has Raised Enough For 1 Million Facemasks

Meanwhile, Frankel is concerning herself with larger problems, focusing on her BStrong initiative to aid coronavirus relief efforts.

“We will have distributed over $16 million worth of aid this week and that will grow exponentially,” she declared. “We distributed a million biohazard hazmat suits to the governor of New York, 200,000 masks to the mayor of New York… Matthew McConaughey and Camila McConaughey have committed to several hundred thousand dollars of aid in Louisiana and Texas, Billy Joel [gave] half a million dollars of aid to New York… so we’re getting a lot of good donations.”

“The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Thursdays on Slice.