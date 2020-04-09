Pink Opens Up About Coronavirus Battle In Emotional ‘Ellen’ Chat: ‘It’s The Scariest Thing I’ve Ever Been Through’

Pink discusses her battle with coronavirus during an emotional “Ellen” interview Thursday.

The singer explains how she and her 3-year-old son Jameson contracted the virus mid-March.

Pink, who says she’s had asthma all her life, says Jameson got sick first, before she started to feel ill.

She tells the host, “At a certain point around March 18, March 19, March 20, when his fever was staying and going up. I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe.”

Pink adds her breathing became so difficult, she required the use of her nebulizer “for the first time in 30 years,” adding she “couldn’t function without” the device.

“That’s when I started to get really scared,” the 40-year-old shares.

“You can’t help but watch the news every day. Like all the crazy stuff I did and this is the way it ends?”

Pink says her son then started complaining of chest pains and was having difficulty breathing, telling DeGeneres: “That’s the point where you are just kind of like, ok are we going to the hospital? Like what are we doing right now? Because this is the scariest thing I’ve ever ever been through in my whole life.”

The pair eventually started to get better, with Pink also addressing anyone who has criticized her for managing to get her hands on a test when others can’t.

“It’s very controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test.

“I would say two things to that – you should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t, but being angry at me is not going to help anything. It’s not going to solve the issue. We should work together to try and change that. Tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old that if they get their hands on a test they wouldn’t take it, and if they say that I’m calling bulls**t.”

Pink’s 8-year-old daughter Willow and husband Carey Hart did not get sick, despite the family living together, with the musician insisting this virus can literally affect anybody, not just the elderly.