Jimmy Fallon Struggles To Hold It Together As He’s Joined By Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig For Hilarious Soap Parody

Jimmy Fallon is here to bring a smile to your face if you’ve been missing those “Saturday Night Live” sketches.

Fallon teamed up with Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig via video chat to record a hilarious “The Longest Days of Our Lives” soap parody, complete with a lot of gasping and slapping.

The skit began with Fallon asking, “Vanessa, what is it? You look like you have a big juicy secret to tell me?”

Wiig replied, “I do, Winston I… have cheated on you!” as her other half asked, “How could you? I mean, how could you? We’re all social distancing, was it through Skype or something?”

Things developed from there, with Vanessa admitting it was with his “another other brother,” with all the brothers being played by Ferrell.

The trio nailed the onscreen slapping, with a huge twist being revealed at the very end.

See what the big twist was in the clip above.