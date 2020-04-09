Adam Sandler Responds As Ariana Grande Recreates ‘The Waterboy’ Scene, Transforms Into Bobby Boucher

Ariana Grande is a huge fan of Adam Sandler’s “The Waterboy”.

Grande proved she’s been keeping herself busy during quarantine as she recreated a scene from the hit 1998 flick.

The singer transformed into Sandler’s character Bobby Boucher, even adding some purple eye makeup to recreate one scene in particular.

another super productive day pic.twitter.com/qHXK2FXGND — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 8, 2020

Grande was joined by her mom, Joan, who took on the role of Boucher’s mom Helen (Kathy Bates in the original film) and her “Victorious” co-star Elizabeth Gillies, who played Boucher’s love interest Vicki (Fairuza Balk).

The trio, all filming the scenes from their own homes while social distancing, lip-synced along to the words perfectly, and Sandler himself thought so, too.

The actor posted:

A tough day for Bobby…Vicki…and Mama. https://t.co/jxKgcYa5Xq — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 9, 2020

This isn’t the first time Grande has made her love for the film known, with her previously posting on Twitter:

and how’d u all make use of YOUR day ? pic.twitter.com/R3zf882jOM — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 6, 2020

Sandler replied: