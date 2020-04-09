The ‘Modern Family’ Cast Virtually Reunite To Say Goodbye On ‘Kimmel’

The cast of Global’s “Modern Family” are together again, even in self-isolation.

On Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host welcomed via video chat stars Julie Bowden, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson to talk about the long-running sitcom’s emotional farewell.

Asked if the cast would still keep in touch going forward, O’Neill joked, “No.”

Bowen also recalls being in labour with twins when she got the call from the series showrunners that the network had picked up the show.

Burrell and Bowen also joked that for the series, they did all of their own stunts instead of using professional stunt people.

Also on “Kimmel”, the host was featured in a gag segment in which it was revealed that it was Kimmel himself who was making the fictional documentary on “Modern Family” all those years, hovering over the cast for 11 seasons.

And in order to remember better times, Kimmel also played a classic 2013 segment in which the cast were actually together to play a game of “Family Feud” on the show.