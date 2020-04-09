Niall Horan Says Taylor Swift Is ‘One Of The Greatest Songwriters Of Her Generation’

Niall Horan has high praise for Taylor Swift.

RELATED: Harry Styles Reveals His Favourite Niall Horan Song

Off the heels of his sophomore album release, Horan hopped on a call with Zane Lowe from Apple Music’s “Beats 1”. During their chat, Horan acknowledged Swift’s writing talent. He called her “one of the greatest songwriters of her generation.”

“I sometimes will sit here and I’ll play some chords and then I’ll go, ‘What would Taylor do right now?'” he added. “I actually said it to Taylor. It was her birthday and I sent her an email… She deserves everything she gets.”

“It’s just poetic, it’s storytelling,” Horan said, comparing Swift to Paul Simon, Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley, and Ed Sheeran. “You can literally just see the picture being painted in front of you, which is something to behold and something I’m sometimes jealous of.”

RELATED: Niall Horan Reveals What He’s Been Up To During U.K. Lockdown

Horan, 26, got to know Swift, 30, well as a part of her “Reputation” stadium tour.