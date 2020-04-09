Seth Meyers Slams Donald Trump, Lists All The Times He Was Warned About A Pandemic

Seth Meyers criticized Donald Trump for his reaction to the coronavirus during another of his At Home “Late Night” episodes Wednesday.

Meyers reeled off all the times Trump was warned of a pandemic during his “A Closer Look” segment.

He began, “Seems like almost every day we get more and more evidence that the Trump administration knew well in advance of the very real threat of a pandemic and that they both ignored it and lied to the American people about it.”

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Gets Roasted Online After He Praises Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

The host insisted, “Seriously, how many incredibly specific warnings do you need?”

He then revisited the times Trump said things like, “Nobody knew there’d be a pandemic or an epidemic of this proportion.”

Meyers quipped, “Nobody could see this coming. Yeah, Taiwan and South Korea and New Zealand and Singapore were all ‘surprised’. That’s why they have a combined total of 12,000 cases and we have a total of 400,000 cases. Although in fairness, New Zealand had a huge advantage because they could call in those eagles from the end of ‘Return of the King’.”

RELATED: Seth Meyers And Jimmy Kimmel Blast Trump For Spreading Coronavirus Conspiracies

Watch Meyers list the warnings, including Obama officials walking them through a global pandemic exercise back in 2017, and intelligence reports warning of a coronavirus crisis as early as November, in the clip above.