Justin Timberlake Reacts To WWII Veteran Dancing To His Song: ‘I Got Really Choked Up’

Justin Timberlake is going to track down Chuck Franzke when life returns to normal.

Timberlake caught up with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”. The “Don’t Slack” singer was asked if he had seen a viral video of 97-year-old World War II veteran Franzke dancing to “Can’t Stop the Feeling”.

“I actually got really choked up,” Timberlake confessed. “I was like ‘Wow.’ I said to my friends, ‘When this quarantine is over that is the first person I want to find and meet.’ That was just amazing. I had so many different friends of mine that texted me about Chuck.”

RELATED: Lance Bass Reveals If JT Participates In *NSYNC’s Zoom Hangouts

“Chuck is a certified bada** already because of his vet status,” he added. “I hope I’m like that when I’m 57.”

Timberlake also touched on life in self-isolation. He and wife Jessica Biel are actually getting on swimmingly during the partial lockdown.

The biggest challenge for the celebrity couple has actually been the nonstop parenting of their son, Silas. Timberlake, 39, dished on what it is like to be a “24-hour” parent.

“We thought the best way to do our part was we have a place in Montana,” he explained. “So we came up here and we feel very lucky and kind of blessed. We’re in a place where people are very socially distant anyway, where our place is.”

“Just being able to walk out to your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice,” he continued. “We’re doing good, we’re mostly commiserating over the fact this 24-hour parenting is just not human.”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake And Jimmy Fallon Reminisce On Their Bromance

Timberlake noted that full-time parenting takes a toll on Silas, 4, as well. Occasionally, Silas will give Timberlake a look to suggest the interactions are too much.

“Let’s take 20 minutes, I gotchu,” JT tells his son. “Just a commercial break.”

Timberlake is revving up for the release of “Trolls World Tour” on Friday, April 10. The film was initially to launch in theatres but will pivot to a digital release in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.