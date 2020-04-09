Lady Antebellum Perform Flawless Cover Of ‘Islands In The Stream’ For Kenny Rogers Tribute

Lady Antebellum are honouring the late Kenny Rogers with a performance of one of his most iconic songs.

During the star-studded “CMT GIANT Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares” tribute special Wednesday night, country stars honoured the country music icon, who passed away March 20 at the age of 81.

The country trio — Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley — delivered an emotional cover of “Islands in the Stream”, Rogers’ famous duet with Dolly Parton.

Performing the hit while quarantined in his own home, Kelley revealed the song was inspirational to them “because it opened up a giant audience to the country music genre.”

The tribute also featured virtual performances from Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lionel Richie, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, and more.

Listen to Lady Antebellum’s performance above.