Trevor Noah Explains Why Black Communities Are Being Hit Harder By COVID-19 In America

Anybody can be infected by the coronavirus but not every community is affected the same way.

On Wednesday’s “The Daily Show”, host Trevor Noah broke down the ways in which black communities in the U.S. are being hit harder by COVID-19.

“When you look at the systemic social and economic factors facing black people in America, it makes complete sense,” Noah said. “You see overall, black people are less likely to have health insurance, black people are more likely to have pre-existing conditions like asthma and diabetes, and those things make coronavirus more lethal.”

He went on to describe other disparities, including the higher number of black people in service jobs, racism present in the healthcare system, and more.

“Look, the unfortunate truth is that the black community is being slammed by coronavirus now,” Noah added. “But in a way, it’s not because there’s anything special about coronavirus; it’s because any widespread crisis in America is bound to hit the most vulnerable and disadvantaged groups the hardest.”