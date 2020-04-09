MacKenzie Porter Talks Postponing Her Wedding Due To Coronavirus

Canada’s own MacKenzie Porter will have to wait a little longer to tie the knot.

The country singer was looking forward to a 2020 full of milestones: the release of her sophomore album and her upcoming wedding to fiance, former “Nashville” actor Jake Etheridge.

The singer chats with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil about having to put her plans on hold and reveals how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the release of her album.

“You know what, it was disappointing,” says Porter on postponing her big day. “But it wasn’t a difficult decision because we have family members that have health issues and stuff like that, so bottom line, our first priority was making sure everyone is healthy.

“Flying from anywhere wasn’t going to be safe, so we made that decision pretty easily because that’s our number 1 priority. A wedding and a party can wait ’till it’s safe.”

Porter and Etheridge were originally supposed to tie the knot in Alberta next month but she admits they don’t have a plan B just yet.

“I can’t really pick a date because no one knows what’s happening,” she shares.

While the couple are spending all their time together at their Nashville home, Porter admits they have definitely learned a lot more about each other.

“Any couple before they get married should have to quarantine with each other for two months just to make sure it’s working,” jokes the singer.

Like many other artists, Porter has also made the difficult decision to push back the release of her upcoming album.

“It’s a little tricky,” she admits. “I think my album is going to get delayed but my single was already teed up and we had done 90 per cent of the work, so we just decided as a label to move forward with it.”

Porter’s single “Seeing Other People” is available now.