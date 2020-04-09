David Spade Talks Playing Joe Exotic In A Potential ‘Tiger King’ Movie

David Spade chats with Ellen DeGeneres about possibly playing Joe Exotic in a “Tiger King” movie during an appearance on her show Thursday.

Exotic has said he’d want Spade, who recently interviewed a bunch of the stars of the hit Netflix show via video chat for “Lights Out”, or Brad Pitt to play him in a potential flick.

About his chat with the “Tiger King” stars, Spade jokes: “As a character study it’s fun to watch, do I want to have them as roommates? No probably not.”

DeGeneres then points out, “I heard that Kate McKinnon is playing Carole Baskin,” before mentioning that Exotic wants Spade to play him.

The actor replies, “I read this, I don’t know, it depends. There’s a show then it’s getting time off and all that.

“I thought it’s a funny idea, it’s more fun just to think who the casting would be just for something to do.

“Kate McKinnon is obviously great at everything and she does drama and this movie would probably have to be a bit more dramatic to, to get all the real stuff going on.”

See what else he had to say in the clip above.