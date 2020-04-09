Halsey Donates 100,000 Masks To Hospitals Fighting The Coronavirus Pandemic

Halsey is doing her part in a big way to help the fight against COVID-19.

This week, the singer announced that she has purchased 100,000 surgical masks and will be donating them to a number of hospitals for use by medical and non-medical staff during the pandemic.

“Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines,” she wrote on Instagram. “Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment.

Halsey added, “So I tried to find a real way to make a difference. I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.”

The singer also directed fans who are able to donate to GiveDirectly, a charity dedicated to giving emergency cash to vulnerable people in need during the crisis.

“I will be making a sizeable donation, and encourage you to help in any way that you can,” Halsey said.

