Ciara And Russell Wilson On Pregnancy During COVID-19 Crisis, Donating Millions Of Meals

Ciara and Russell Wilson are moving meals to help families amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity couple appeared Thursday on “Good Morning America” to talk about their work with Feeding America. Ciara and Wilson have personally donated one million meals in Washington state, and an additional 10 million through their initiative.

RELATED: Pregnant Ciara Cancels Upcoming Concert Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Power couple @DangeRussWilson and @ciara talk about donating millions of meals to those in need with the help of @FeedingAmerica and how they are dealing with a pregnancy during this unpredictable time.#DayofHopehttps://t.co/oInNwUfoKE pic.twitter.com/02G0MMyJDO — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 9, 2020

“Obviously the world is going through so much right now and America is going through so much,” Wilson said. “I think, for us, to just try to find a way to make a little bit of a difference has been important to us and heavy on our hearts.”

“We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small,” Ciara added. “Everything makes a difference, everything that we do together makes a difference and together we will conquer this tough time that we’re going through.”

The economic and physical impacts of COVID-19 are not lost on Wilson.

RELATED: Ciara And Russell Wilson Donate 1 Million Meals

“This worldwide pandemic, coronavirus, is changing the world. Second by second, minute by minute,” Wilson. “People are losing loved ones. The elderly, the young and the people in between. You know, think about people losing jobs, even in Seattle.”

The couple also touched on going through a pregnancy during these uncertain times. Ciara said she hosts Instagram Live sessions every Wednesday to have pregnancy conversations with concerned mothers around the globe.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.