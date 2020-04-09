Justin Timberlake Beatboxes With Chicken In His Mouth, Ranks His Own Albums

Justin Timberlake is not about to let scorching hot chicken wings prevent him from showing off his vocal prowess.

Timberlake appeared as a marquee guest on the latest episode of “Hot Ones”. Timberlake, 39, was immediately intimidated by the wings but miraculously made it through all 10.

Early on in the interview, Timberlake reflected on the first time producer Timbaland played him “Cry Me a River”.

“The crazy thing about ‘Cry Me a River’ is he beatboxed it first. I came into the studio and I was less than thrilled. I think he saw my mood and he started like…,” Timberlake explained before re-enacting the beatboxing. “That’s the first time I ever beatboxed with chicken in my mouth.”

On the last chicken, Timberlake was asked to rank his own albums.

“That’s hard to do for a lot of different reasons. One, I can’t even see right now. Two, you try and do something every time you put a record out. Explore different sounds, different sauce if you will.”

His rankings are as follows: