Kris Jenner Makes Daughters Kendall And Khloe Uncomfortable With Sex Talk In Hilarious ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Kris Jenner is all about sex and it’s making things awkward on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

In a clip for Thursday’s new episode of the hit reality series, Jenner and two of her daughters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, sit down for what was supposed to be a nice lunch – that is until Kris starts in on a lot of sex talk.

“Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” Kris says, referring to longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. “You know how that goes!”

“This is like a sex dessert,” Kris later notes, while eating cake.

After a few dirty looks, Khloe and Kendall have had enough.

“Stop saying sex like that,” Khloe tells her mom, before switching to a confessional interview where she admits she loves the dynamic between her and Kris, but says she finds the oversharing a bit much.

“KUWTK” returns Thursday.