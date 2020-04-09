Hilary Duff Gets Her Makeup Done By 8-Year-Old Son Luca In Adorable Instagram Series

Hilary Duff is trying out a new makeup artist while in self-quarantine.

While staying at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the 32-year-old actress let her eight-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie apply her makeup and shared the experience with her followers on Instagram Stories.

“I’m getting my makeup done by an eight-year-old,” Duff says to the camera.

As her son applies eyeshadow, she jokingly asks, “What’s the vibe today?” to which he responds, “I’m not telling you.”

Showing off the final result, which includes two different coloured eyelids, bold brows, and smudged red lipstick, Duff jokes, “It’s subtle; it’s unique. I’ve never done makeup like this before. I like it — especially the left part of my lip.”