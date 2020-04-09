Gal Gadot Talks Motherhood And Marriage With ‘Vogue’, Says ‘Wonder Woman’ ‘Completely Changed’ Her Life

Gal Gadot talks her “Wonder Woman” fame, family, and more in a new interview with Vogue.
Gadot tells the magazine how nabbing the part in the 2017 flick, which grossed over $800 million worldwide, completely changed her life.
She shares, “When I was told I got the part in ‘Wonder Woman’, I had just landed in New York, and I was at the airport. And the first phone call I made was to Jaron [her husband].
“And we were both super happy and shouting and screaming, and then I told him toward the end of the conversation, ‘After I shoot the movie? I want us to have another baby.’
“When I got home to L.A. he said, ‘That was such an interesting comment.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘You’re funny because, like, the higher you get, the more…’ If you imagine a kite, right? If it flows really well? My instinct is to tie the string to the ground,” Gadot continues.
“It’s hard for me to translate because we were having that conversation in Hebrew. But it’s like the more successful I get, the more I want to plant my roots in and make sure everything is balanced and still focused on the important things in life, which, for me, is family.”
Gadot says of the success she’s experienced off the back of the film: “It completely changed my life. Somehow it came out at a point in time where people were really craving it. It made an impact.”
The upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” release has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.
Gadot discusses how she and her husband, with whom she shares daughters Maya, 3, and Alma, 8, met.
The actress gushes, “In the desert at this chakra/yoga retreat type of party. And he was too cool for school. Like, we were in the same group of friends but I didn’t know him and he didn’t know me.
“And something happened kind of from the first moment we started talking. When we got home, I was like, ‘Is this too early to call you? I want to have a date.’ Then we go out, and by the second date he told me, ‘I’m going to marry you. I’m going to wait for two years, but we’re going to get married.’ I was like, ‘Fine.’”
The lovebirds tied the knot in 2008.