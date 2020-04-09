David Harbour Gives Out His Phone Number To Fans Who Need Support Through The Coronavirus Crisis

David Harbour wants to connect directly with fans in a difficult time.

In a new video on Instagram, the “Stranger Things” star decided to give out his personal phone number so that fans who need some support and connection through the coronavirus crisis can reach him personally.

“Text me (please not just ‘I love Stranger Things’ but with info about yourself. Where are you? What do you do? Instagram handle? How’s money and work in this time? How’s family? Anything else you feel like might be interesting for me to know about you during all this?),” Harbour wrote.

The actor also explained that he is hoping to “compile some database of fans and friends to see if there are easy ways to connect and help each other in the future.”

He did add that people should not be offended if he doesn’t respond to them.

“Clearly, in the overwhelming nature of the numbers thing, I won’t get to reply to everyone, and I may not even see yours (apologies in advance if that happens),” he said.