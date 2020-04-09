Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Talks Upcoming Song Dedicated To Transgender Community

Little Mix has a special release in the works, dedicated to the transgender community.

Singer Jade Thirlwall chatted about the group’s upcoming track to Gaydio, revealing she co-wrote the track with their longtime collaborator, Camille Purcell.

Thirlwall is one of four Little Mix members, including Jesy Nelson, Leigh Anne-Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

RELATED: Little Mix Release Catchy New Single ‘Break Up Song’

“We wrote a song that me and Camille thought would be a great trans awareness song,” she explained. “We haven’t recorded it yet but I’m on the case.”

“It’s so important. We are always trying to raise awareness,” Thirlwall continued, adding that she feels responsible to speak up about trans rights with a “massive” LGBTQ+ following. “I think we have a duty to really, we’ve got such a massive LGBT fan base and I want to make sure that we practice what we preach and we are walking the walk instead of talking the talk.”

While fans wait for the new release, the foursome recently dropped their latest single, “Break Up Song”.