Ricky Gervais’ ‘After Life’ Goes On In Season 2 Trailer

Grief isn’t Ricky Gervais’ only problem now.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for season 2 of the comedian’s series “After Life”.

In season 1, Gervais’ local news reporter character Tony was mourning the death of his wife and trying to find strength in the face of suicidal thoughts.

Now, as well as grieving, Tony has to deal with the potential closure of his newspaper The Tambury Gazette.

At the same time, Tony continues building his friendship with fellow widow Anne, played by Penelope Wilton.

“I was blown away by the reaction to season one. I’ve never experienced anything quite like it! It’s been truly heart-warming to see how the show has resonated with so many viewers on an emotional level,” Gervais said of the new season. “I can’t wait for everyone to see season 2 where hope is everything.”