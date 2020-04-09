Michael Bublé And Luisana Lopilato’s Adorable Daughter Makes Rare Appearance, Pair Give Fans Tips On What To Watch While In Isolation

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato gave some tips on what to watch during these worrying times on Facebook Live Wednesday.

The pair’s adorable daughter Vida, 1, appeared at the start of the clip before they spoke about social distancing, with Bublé insisting there were still “idiots” out there not following the rules.

He told fans some “uplifting” movies to watch, giving a shout-out to John Krasinski and his YouTube show “Some Good News”: “It’s really beautiful.”

Bublé continued, “Ted Talks are always good. Ted Talks you can watch on so many different subjects but many of them are uplifting and great.”

“For me I love comedy, I love to laugh so I [like] podcasts like Bobby Lee. I love Kevin Smith.”

The Canadian musician also said he loves “StarTalk”: “For any of you science nerds like me.”

He then told fans to watch movies like “The Wedding Singer”, “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Babe” for entertainment.