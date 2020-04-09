Tom Brady Talks To Howard Stern About Leaving The Patriots And More

Tom Brady is loving the rental life.

This week, the NFL star appeared via video chat on “The Howard Stern Show” to talk about his recent departure from the New England Patriots, and he also revealed he is actually living in Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s house.

Explaining that he’s renting the house from the baseball star, Brady said, “Everyone thinks they want to own a home. It’s nice to rent. You can get all the benefits with none of the responsibilities, so I’m totally cool with this.”

Brady moved to the new house in South Florida with wife Gisele Bundchen and their kids after he singed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I am going to stay here for a while,” he said. “I had to find a place on really short notice. He’s been a friend of mine, so we just talked and it all worked out.”

Brady also revealed that he knew he would be leaving the Patriots before the last season even started.

“It’s because it was just time,” he said. “I don’t know what to say other than that. I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people, and that will never change. No one can ever take that away from me. No one can ever take those experiences or Super Bowl championships away from us.”

“I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year,” he added.

Asked if there were tears when he broke the news to his team, Brady admitted, “Yeah, I was crying. I’m a very emotional person.”

The player also addressed rumours that he didn’t get along with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“I think it’s a pretty shitty argument that people would say that. Again, I can’t do his job and he can’t do mine,” he said. “Would I be the same level of success without him?’ I don’t believe I would’ve been… and vice versa as well.”

In a bit of fun Stern asked Brady about having to shower with teammates.

“You get used to it,” Brady said. “You figure it out, every guy’s penis looks the exact same.”