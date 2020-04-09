Laura Prepon On Her Candid New Book ‘You And I, As Mothers’, Becoming A Mom Of Two

She is known for her roles on “That ’70s Show” and “Orange Is the New Black”; now, Laura Prepon is making her mark in her role as a mom.
While chatting with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the actress discusses the challenges of motherhood in her new book, You and I, As Mothers and what life is like as a mom of two.
“Right now it’s so surreal with everything that’s going on right now, thank goodness my son came before everything got really crazy,” she shares.
Adds Prepon: “There are so many things that aren’t talked about, there are so many things that we deal with, I felt like we weren’t having a really open conversation about it… there’s kind of this shame around especially as a working mother that we don’t have it all figured out.”
These days have been challenging for all of us. Raising a toddler and a newborn in New York during these unprecedented times is tough. To help with self-isolation, I’ve been trying to find ways to feel more connected while sticking with a routine. @peanut has become a big part of that. @Peanut is an app to find support, get advice and share stories about motherhood. It’s really refreshing to be a part of a community of moms who are sharing advice and information. You can start your own thread with a question or concern and then get valuable advice – or check out the existing conversations women are already having. I found one about how NYC moms are keeping their kids active and connected to nature while stuck inside, which I really appreciated. I’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately, but to know I’m not the only one feeling this way has been really comforting. Having community is more important than ever right now, so I encourage you to join and stay connected. I’ve shared a download link my in bio, I’m excited to hear what you think! #peanutapp . #sponsored #ad
However, in her new book, the 40-year-old is taking on that conversation, sharing her personal struggles with motherhood and life with her own mom.
This is another exciting step in the process of getting a book out there! The #YouandIAsMothers galleys have arrived! These are for final edits, proofs, and seeing the layout before production. Holding the galley for the first time is amazing and surreal. I can’t wait to share this book with you all – preorder it now at the link in my bio!
“There are so many incredible things that she taught me, and there’s a lot of dysfunction she taught me as well,” Prepon says, after recently revealing her mother taught her to be bulimic.
“It’s complicated with parents…and that’s why I write about it. It’s a conversation to have and it’s something to look at,” expresses the actress.
“I really want my book to help build community — and a really supportive community. I feel like this is one of the first steps. Sharing your truths.”