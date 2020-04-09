Jordyn Woods Plans To Release Album After Stint On ‘The Masked Singer’

Jordyn Woods’ time on “The Masked Singer” has really influenced her.

Woods turned a lot of heads with her vocal skills as the bouncing Kangaroo on “The Masked Singer”. Woods, 22, now tells People she plans on recording an album once she can secure a studio when the threat of COVID-19 dies down.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Responds After Facing Backlash

“Every single week I see tweets about me being the Kangaroo or people commenting on my pictures with the kangaroo emoji, saying, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you could sing,’ with the winky face, just to see if I say anything,” she shared. “I didn’t even realize people would know, because I’ve never publicly sang. People are just smart.”

“I definitely don’t think people thought I could sing, but everyone has their opinion,” Woods added. “You can be an influencer, I’ve filmed movies and I have my own businesses, but people are still like, ‘Okay, so what’s your talent?’ As if entrepreneurship isn’t enough. I wanted to show people a different side of me that even I didn’t know existed before doing the show.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Forgives Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods

When Woods will start recording her new project is dependant on when novel coronavirus restrictions will ease up.

“Yes, there will be an album!” she asserted. “Stay tuned for when this is over and I can actually get to the studio to record the music I’ve made.”