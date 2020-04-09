‘Tiger King”s Doc Antle Denies Having Multiple Wives: ‘They Are By No Means My Wives’

One of the fascinating faces of Netflix’s “Tiger King” is setting the record straight when it comes to the women in his life.

Dr. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, a sort-of mentor to Joe Exotic and owner of Myrtle Beach’s The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, (T.I.G.E.R.S.) raised eyebrows in the docuseries by referring to the women in his life as his “girls”. The women, including Moksha, China and Rajnee who are featured prominently in the series, work at his wildlife preserve and live on the property in separate homes.

The depiction of Antle and the women has led many to speculate the big cat enthusiast has multiple wives – much in the same vein as Joe Exotic’s multiple husbands.

RELATED: David Spade Talks Playing Joe Exotic In A Potential ‘Tiger King’ Movie

In a new interview with People, Antle calls the allegations an “absurdity.”

“I’m not married,” Antle says. “My wife died 25 years ago in a car crash here in Myrtle Beach. I’ve never been married since.”

Though Antle isn’t married, he admits to dating women.

“I certainly have lovely girls that I’ve met in my life who share time and opportunity with me, but they are by no means my wives,” he adds, emphasizing that these are adult women who “are all 40 to 50-years-old — they’re not kids” in comparison to Exotic’s young lovers.

RELATED: President Trump Says He’ll ‘Take A Look’ At Pardoning ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic During Bonkers Press Briefing

Antle also says despite what “Tiger King” alludes to, he does have male employees at T.I.G.E.R.S.

“If you look at the special, it appears that I do not have male help. Why is that? Well, there’s 25 of us here. There [are] 12 men. Where the heck are they in that show?” he asks.

People‘s special “Tiger King” edition is on newsstands on Friday.