Dua Lipa Performs ‘Break My Heart’ From Her Couch On ‘The Tonight Show’

Dua Lipa found the perfect way to bring her music to late-night.

On Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show”, the singer performed her single “Break My Heart” remotely from the comfort of her couch.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Was ‘Conflicted’ About Releasing New Album Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

To bring a little style to the performance, Lipa’s background was replaced by ’90s graphics and footage, including background dancers.

Lipa also stayed on the show to chat with host Jimmy Fallon about her decision to go ahead and release her album Future Nostalgia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a point where I was feeling a little conflicted and I was like, I’m not sure if I want to put the music out at this time,” she told Fallon. “People are suffering and I just don’t know if it feels right.”

RELATED: Max Greenfield Sings Dua Lipa While Homeschooling His Daughter, Who Says He Has A ‘Dog S*** Voice’

She continued, “But then, I also thought about the fact that I made this record to get away from any anxieties and pressures of making a second album and not have to think about that. And then I was like, maybe this record could give people a moment to get away from everything and give them some comfort.”