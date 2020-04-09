Angelina Jolie Pens Essay On The Impact Of COVID-19 On Children In Domestic Violence Households

Angelina Jolie is looking out for children while the coronavirus spread rages on.

In an informative essay for Time magazine, where she is a regular guest contributor, the actress writes about how children “may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society,” like domestic violence.

“Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, meaning that the social distancing that is necessary to stop COVID-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children,” she writes. “There are already reports of a surge in domestic violence around the world, including violent killings. It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support networks that help them cope: from their trusted friends and teachers to after-school sports activities and visits to a beloved relative’s house that provide an escape from their abusive environment.”

Adding, “All this poses the question: What are we doing now to step up to protect vulnerable children from suffering harm during the shutdown that will affect them for the rest of their lives?… It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child. It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve.”

To help, Jolie partners with The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children who “have produced a series of guides to help protect children during the pandemic, including managing stress and talking to children about difficult issues.”

Read more from Jolie here.